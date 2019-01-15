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Full Show - Illegal Aliens Seek Sanctuary At Pelosi's Estate As Gillette Declares War On Men - 01/14/2019
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753 views • January 15, 2019
The New York Times just admitted that anti-Trumpers in the FBI targeted the president specifically to get back at him for firing James Comey. Also, a left-wing website called for the banning of heterosexuality because it encourages "homophobia" and "racism." Joining today’s show is border wall advocate Aisha Love providing data on the safety of America’s youth. Furthermore, financial analyst Peter Schiff breaks down how to move forward after Wall Street’s volatile stock action.
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