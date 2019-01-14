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Founder Of Black Women Walk Votes For Values Over Party Politics
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231 views • January 14, 2019
Aisha Love, the founder of Black Women Walk, and Ryan Bosi join Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss the importance of securing the southern border, for both U.S. and Mexican citizens, and Aisha describes her journey to encourage other black women in American to walk away from the Democrat party.
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