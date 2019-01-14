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Illegal Immigrant Caravan Arrives At Nancy Pelosi Vineyard For Sanctuary
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986 views • January 14, 2019
Will Johnson and Laura Loomer have arrived with illegal immigrant workers to confront Nancy Pelosi after Nancy called walls “immoral”. Watch these patriots confront the police for simply taking Nancy up on her invitation for illegals to be allowed in.
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