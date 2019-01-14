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JIUJ: Week 2
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3 views • January 14, 2019
Lisa Sutton
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0uzdy_Z6OKE
Moore 2 Life (I have made this chili and canned it.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcWhJGGEvJg
Paul's Rule of Thumb
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlO5DU-U-wY
Angie's Pantry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iS_Bk3bDx4
Whilem's Kitchen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JATtO6vJcYg
The Kneady Homesteader
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4XHl7Bgk4s&lc=z23ywlzpim2qz5214acdp43buxkwzloq3zteuasxiy5w03c010c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0uzdy_Z6OKE
Moore 2 Life (I have made this chili and canned it.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcWhJGGEvJg
Paul's Rule of Thumb
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlO5DU-U-wY
Angie's Pantry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iS_Bk3bDx4
Whilem's Kitchen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JATtO6vJcYg
The Kneady Homesteader
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4XHl7Bgk4s&lc=z23ywlzpim2qz5214acdp43buxkwzloq3zteuasxiy5w03c010c
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