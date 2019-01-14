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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 1/14/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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371 views • January 14, 2019
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW:
OCASIO-CORTEZ THROWS TANTRUM AT CBS FOR SENDING NON-BLACK REPORTER TO COVER HER CAMPAIGN
WHITE BIRTH LEVELS BELOW REPLACEMENT LEVEL IN EVERY STATE
GILLETTE / PROCTER & GAMBLE JUMP ON THE PC SJW MAN-HATIN' TRAIN IN NEW COMMERCIAL
FRENCH LEFT WING WEBSITE CALLS FOR BAN ON HETEROSEXUALITY
Guests:
Aisha Love, border wall advocate
Peter Schiff
Laura Loomer
Owen Benjamin
OCASIO-CORTEZ THROWS TANTRUM AT CBS FOR SENDING NON-BLACK REPORTER TO COVER HER CAMPAIGN
WHITE BIRTH LEVELS BELOW REPLACEMENT LEVEL IN EVERY STATE
GILLETTE / PROCTER & GAMBLE JUMP ON THE PC SJW MAN-HATIN' TRAIN IN NEW COMMERCIAL
FRENCH LEFT WING WEBSITE CALLS FOR BAN ON HETEROSEXUALITY
Guests:
Aisha Love, border wall advocate
Peter Schiff
Laura Loomer
Owen Benjamin
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