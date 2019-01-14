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Full Show- Open Sedition: FBI Caught Targeting Trump
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19 views • January 14, 2019
The criminality of the Democrats and the unelected, unaccountable spy state reaches new heights as they come out in full sedition against the sitting President and American people. Luckily, the Yellow Vest protests in France rage on, providing a blue-print for world-wide awakening. Caolan Robertson joins the show to give a World Exclusive sneak preview of the latest Lauren Southern documentary "Borderless."
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