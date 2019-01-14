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VIDEO: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Meth Mouth
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418 views • January 14, 2019
Alex Jones reveals the true cause behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's perpetual crazy eyed, wide-mouth pose for the cameras that finally proves socialism will just drive you absolutely insane.
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