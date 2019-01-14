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01.14.19 Trump Tweets for Sun & Mon 1.13-14.19
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6 views • January 14, 2019
Trump tweets are what sets the agenda, not the corporate fake news propaganda media. The tyrants of 4th estate, deep state, MIC, IC, demonrats, RINOs and Silicon valley all crumble behind the power of POTUS and his tweets. Beautiful thing to watch.
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
AIM: https://youtu.be/RcxK7HpzcjU
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
AIM: https://youtu.be/RcxK7HpzcjU
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