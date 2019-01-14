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Series Viewing Instructions and Fair Use Doctrine Video 1 of 126
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60 views • January 14, 2019
This channel is posting a collection of 126 video segments that when viewed consecutively will educate the viewer of the workings of a deep state program for corporate/state whistle-blowers and dissenters. These video segments are indeed segments and are absolutely educational . I have not earned a penny in creating and posting these segments. Additionally, these segments are a foundation for future segments that would otherwise be unbelievable without first seeing these. Start with video 2.
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