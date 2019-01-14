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La verdadera historia #11 - Explosiones nucleares en Santa Cruz
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4 views • January 14, 2019
¿OCULTISMO EN LA ARGENTINA? NOOOO...CREÍAMOS QUE LA ÉPOCA K FUE LA ÚNICA EN PERMITIR ATROPELLOS Y TODA SERIE DE ANOMALÍAS, ESO Y LO QUE SE VIENE, NECESITABA DE REGÍMENES ASOCIADOS PARA ESTABLECER EN LO QUE HOY ESTAMOS . LADRONES Y CÓMPLICES EXISTIERON DESDE 1810 Y ORDOÑEZ POR RECORDARLO ES UN GRAN "CONSPIRANOICO".
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nzSvooLj-U
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nzSvooLj-U
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