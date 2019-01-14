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Libertarians Clean Up National Parks During Government Shutdown
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120 views • January 14, 2019
Libertarians across the country have been helping keep national parks clean during the government shutdown, since park services have largely been deemed non-essential. Their goal is to show that simple services can be run on a voluntary basis, rather than through the coercion of government.
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