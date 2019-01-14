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¿Quién es Karl Marx? (subtitulado en español)
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51 views • January 14, 2019
Si después de conocer más sobre el Marxismo sigues apoyando esta ideología, estás en tu derecho, pero asume tu decisión y no te escondas detrás de la mentira de que nunca ha sido aplicado bien... porque sí lo ha sido (Venezuela, Unión Soviética, Europa Oriental, Cuba, China, Corea del Norte, Vietnam, etc.)
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