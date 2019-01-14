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The Gospel of Greed of the Word of Faith Teachers
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22 views • January 14, 2019
The Apostle Paul warns those who teach that "gain is godliness" are to be avoided - because they are "proud, knowing nothing", having a "corrupt mind" and are "destitute of the truth" having "erred from the faith". 1 Timothy 6 3-10
Word of Faith Teachings - The Gospel of Greed
Signs and Wonders - Charismatic Chaos
*For Educational Purposes*
*Posted under Fair Use*
Word of Faith Teachings - The Gospel of Greed
Signs and Wonders - Charismatic Chaos
*For Educational Purposes*
*Posted under Fair Use*
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