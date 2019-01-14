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Paranoia vs Hypervigilance
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28 views • January 14, 2019
This is to help the Targeted Individual better educate self and others about what is and what is not paranoia. It is mostly taken from Tim Field's "BullyOnline" site.
Targeted Individuals are hyper vigilant NOT paranoid.
Here you'll learn the similarities and differences and that Hypervigilance is the result of psychic injury. .
The site may have been sabotaged - http://bullyonline.org
Targeted Individuals are hyper vigilant NOT paranoid.
Here you'll learn the similarities and differences and that Hypervigilance is the result of psychic injury. .
The site may have been sabotaged - http://bullyonline.org
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