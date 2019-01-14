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Purposful CIA Misdiagnosis of "Paranoia" For Targets and Implanted Nano Mind Control Devices
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37 views • January 14, 2019
The author says, "Psychiatrists working for U.S. intelligence agencies no doubt participated in writing and revising this manual. This psychiatric “bible” covers up the secret development of MC (mind control) technologies by labeling some of their effects as symptoms of paranoid schizophrenia." Article is here: https://everydayconcerned.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/encountering-clients-claiming-externally-controlled.pdf
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