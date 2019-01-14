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AwPT = All-ways PUrsuing Truth, Jan 13, Will 5G be Genocide?
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21 views • January 14, 2019
5 G EMF is 1000X stronger than today's 4 G network, which is millions of times above natural backgrounds.. Harmful as these MW wavelengths are similar to our body's nerve wave-lengths - to interfere with all Life and Growth!!!
An Orwellian Brave New World of Extinction!
3 Links:
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTApTr1W7-s&feature=share
2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWdLdfiL7B0&feature=youtu.be. 42 min
3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eN7UPXYX7ts 40 min
An Orwellian Brave New World of Extinction!
3 Links:
1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTApTr1W7-s&feature=share
2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWdLdfiL7B0&feature=youtu.be. 42 min
3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eN7UPXYX7ts 40 min
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