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Washington and Wall St Addicted to Dirty Money-The Cause of Global Inequality by Catherine Austin Fitts
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29 views • January 14, 2019
Catherine Austin Fitts, former assistant secretary of housing, with Gregg Hunter details how the US Treasury has become a slush fund for money laundering, mercenary army operations, drug and human traficking and describes the US Accounting rule entitled FASB56 that makes it legal in plain sight. Credit is given to USA Watchdog, Catherine Austin Fitts and Solari.com for the created content from USA Watchdog published Jan 12, 2019
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