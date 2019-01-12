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Natural Solutions Radio Saturday January 12th, 2019
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121 views • January 14, 2019
Feed Your Mind, Nourish Your Soul and Feel Good
Sometimes Health News can be controversial. Today we tackle important articles and recent news that affects millions of American's health and wellness.
Join Natural Solutions Radio every Saturday from 10am-12pm OR Stop by the ole' brick and mortar store Health Naturally 7040 N. Mesa Suite S El Paso, Tx 79912 or go online to see our most popular products www.healthnaturallyetc.com. For more information call 915-833-0222.
Sometimes Health News can be controversial. Today we tackle important articles and recent news that affects millions of American's health and wellness.
Join Natural Solutions Radio every Saturday from 10am-12pm OR Stop by the ole' brick and mortar store Health Naturally 7040 N. Mesa Suite S El Paso, Tx 79912 or go online to see our most popular products www.healthnaturallyetc.com. For more information call 915-833-0222.
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