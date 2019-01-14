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No More Darkness
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1 view • January 14, 2019
Many people have serious battles with darkness, a darkness they can feel. This depressing darkness seems to control their thoughts, even their very lives. They feel this way because they cannot free themselves from their darkness – therefore they need someone to make them free! There is nothing, and no one other than Christ, who can deliver us from the strong power of darkness.
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Pastor Nickie D. Pinson,348 CR 475, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
[email protected]
Pastor Nickie D. Pinson,348 CR 475, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
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