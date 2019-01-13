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01.13.2019 Criminal Coup Conspirator James Comey
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5 views • January 14, 2019
The criminal Swamp is has a depth and breadth that few realized until Trump started pulling strings that began to unravel the evil global plot to overthrow the United States and depose President Trump. In this segment we will highlight the criminality of coup conspirator James Comey
https://aim4truth.org/2017/09/06/james-comey-exposed-chief-election-meddler-and-instigator-for-the-overthrow-trump/
https://www.newshawknetwork.com/politics/obama-operative-confirms-trump-spying/
https://aim4truth.org/2017/09/06/james-comey-exposed-chief-election-meddler-and-instigator-for-the-overthrow-trump/
https://www.newshawknetwork.com/politics/obama-operative-confirms-trump-spying/
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