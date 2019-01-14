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Repentance of Sins Heresy: Sorrow for Sin
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11 views • January 14, 2019
Brother Matthew Stucky of Verity Baptist Church Manila exposes the false gospel of repentance of sins for salvation with a series of short videos.
View all videos in the series: http://bit.ly/RepentX
Original video: http://bit.ly/2TOT6OC
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
View all videos in the series: http://bit.ly/RepentX
Original video: http://bit.ly/2TOT6OC
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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