The Person of Jesus Christ

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15 views • January 14, 2019
01/13/19-Teaching-(Sun PM Service)
Preacher Lists, "The Author of Eternal Salvation" and A Fistful of Other Appellations that Reveal the Person of Our Lord and Savior. In Conclusion: Love Him, Trust Him, Believe Him. Bible: Hebrews 5:8-9
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Preacher Lists, "The Author of Eternal Salvation" and A Fistful of Other Appellations that Reveal the Person of Our Lord and Savior. In Conclusion: Love Him, Trust Him, Believe Him. Bible: Hebrews 5:8-9
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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