© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) SUNDAY 1/13/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
Follow
0
Share
Report
17 views • January 14, 2019
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS SUNDAY TRANSMISSION:
THE CRIMINAL ACTIONS OF OBAMA
NYT SPINS MORE TRUMP RUSSIA LIES
GREG REESE SPECIAL REPORT:
BRAZIL NEW PRESIDENT DECLARES END TO SOCIALISM, DRUG CARTELS, POLITICAL CORRECTNESS
Guest: Roger Stone
THE CRIMINAL ACTIONS OF OBAMA
NYT SPINS MORE TRUMP RUSSIA LIES
GREG REESE SPECIAL REPORT:
BRAZIL NEW PRESIDENT DECLARES END TO SOCIALISM, DRUG CARTELS, POLITICAL CORRECTNESS
Guest: Roger Stone
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.