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Former CIA Agents Tell of Agency Harassment Against Them – Part 2 119 of 126
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44 views • January 13, 2019
See video 1 for this series and copyright info
Jason from CrowdSourceTheTruth gets Testimony of CIA whistle blowers take down harassment of its own agents.
By now you should have a good grip on the impartiality and the callous cold heart of the intel agencies. They are absolutely capable of gang-stalking in every facet.
Thanks Jason!
Jason from CrowdSourceTheTruth gets Testimony of CIA whistle blowers take down harassment of its own agents.
By now you should have a good grip on the impartiality and the callous cold heart of the intel agencies. They are absolutely capable of gang-stalking in every facet.
Thanks Jason!
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