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Footage of Airplane, Jet Flyover Harassment 115 of 126
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38 views • January 13, 2019
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The infamous within two minutes fly-over attack. This one is a military air force surveillance jet surveying the sector including this city and being called to fly over this persons house when she goes out. They monitor towns and cities 24/7 just like beat cops watch the streets. The Bureau spies on and and harasses various targets when they are notified to fly over.
The infamous within two minutes fly-over attack. This one is a military air force surveillance jet surveying the sector including this city and being called to fly over this persons house when she goes out. They monitor towns and cities 24/7 just like beat cops watch the streets. The Bureau spies on and and harasses various targets when they are notified to fly over.
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