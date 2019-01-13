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93 Society and Why Are You Failing the Test Again Observation
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8 views • January 13, 2019
93 Society and Why Are You Failing the Test Again Observation
#93Society #FailingTests #Suffering
https://youtu.be/W2E8fo4hQ8U
who is the time traveler
who is running the show
the lower self
or the higher self
who is responding
whose voice is that
some of us are failing that test
are you failing the test
test of suffering
forged in the fires of mordor
no suffering no reward
why the suffering
why the test
#karmadb
#reputationdb
#93Society #FailingTests #Suffering
https://youtu.be/W2E8fo4hQ8U
who is the time traveler
who is running the show
the lower self
or the higher self
who is responding
whose voice is that
some of us are failing that test
are you failing the test
test of suffering
forged in the fires of mordor
no suffering no reward
why the suffering
why the test
#karmadb
#reputationdb
Keywords
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