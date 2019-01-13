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The FBI Flying, Spying, Harassing Over Cities Daily 110 of 126
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15 views • January 13, 2019
See video 1 for this series and copyright info
The Bureau surveys cities from airplanes registered to DOJ PO boxes and intercepts cell phone communications for eavesdropping on cell phones and harasses targets with fly overs.
FYI- the Air Force does fly over harassment as well.
Thanks to Antidote for doing this interview. It was hard to get any backing on this topic.
The Bureau surveys cities from airplanes registered to DOJ PO boxes and intercepts cell phone communications for eavesdropping on cell phones and harasses targets with fly overs.
FYI- the Air Force does fly over harassment as well.
Thanks to Antidote for doing this interview. It was hard to get any backing on this topic.
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