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State Department Employee Tells Of FISA Courts and Retired Generals Acting As Judges 99 of 126
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7 views • January 13, 2019
See video 1 for this series and copyright info
Plausible Deniability, Government Mercenary Assassins, Deniable programs and Judge Advocate Generals who work as Judges who are above the law who take orders who belong to some kind of secret society.
Note the use of mental institution confinement as a method of target disposal.
Plausible Deniability, Government Mercenary Assassins, Deniable programs and Judge Advocate Generals who work as Judges who are above the law who take orders who belong to some kind of secret society.
Note the use of mental institution confinement as a method of target disposal.
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