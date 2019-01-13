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Testimony of State Department Employee and International Banker 97 of 126
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18 views • January 13, 2019
See video 1 for this series and copyright info
State Department Kay Griggs (wife of State Dept. Assassin Colonel Grigs) testimony of gangstalking techniques.
International banker Ronald Bernard's testimony of Bank and CIA manipulation of wars and economies. Intelligence agencies will stop at nothing NOTHING to attain their perverted goals. They point out the callous and impartial mindset of the mafia for those who don't go along with the program.
State Department Kay Griggs (wife of State Dept. Assassin Colonel Grigs) testimony of gangstalking techniques.
International banker Ronald Bernard's testimony of Bank and CIA manipulation of wars and economies. Intelligence agencies will stop at nothing NOTHING to attain their perverted goals. They point out the callous and impartial mindset of the mafia for those who don't go along with the program.
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