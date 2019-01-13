© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Character and Proclivities
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • January 13, 2019
01/13/19-Preaching-(Sun AM Service)
In Scripture We Read That "Cretians Are Slow Bellies," and While Type-Casting Is Not Iron Clad, Studies Have Shown That Families Have A Strong Tendency To Perpetuate Certain Characteristics. New Information Even Cites An Actual Chemical Change Affecting A Married Couple That Joins Them As "One Flesh." Ministers of the Gospel Are Held To A Higher Standard and What Can the Christian Do If Overtaken In A Fault. Isaiah 61:-3 http://pastorcharleslawson.org
In Scripture We Read That "Cretians Are Slow Bellies," and While Type-Casting Is Not Iron Clad, Studies Have Shown That Families Have A Strong Tendency To Perpetuate Certain Characteristics. New Information Even Cites An Actual Chemical Change Affecting A Married Couple That Joins Them As "One Flesh." Ministers of the Gospel Are Held To A Higher Standard and What Can the Christian Do If Overtaken In A Fault. Isaiah 61:-3 http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.