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((( WAKE UP ))) Deep State Panics Over NY Times Confirming Active FBI Coup Against Trump
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84 views • January 13, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how the New York Times confirmed that the Deep State-led FBI launched an additional “investigation” i.e. coup against President Trump after he fired embattled former FBI Director James Comey, despite the fact there is still no evidence that the president had connections with Russian officials.
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