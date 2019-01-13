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Downsizing the Temple of God #4: Crucify the Flesh
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21 views • January 13, 2019
Pastor Joe Major of Faith Baptist Church in Violet, LA is making a series of videos giving tips on how to keep our bodies healthy. This is the fourth video in the series.
View all videos in the series: http://bit.ly/DownTOG
Original video: http://bit.ly/2SOOwQ4
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
View all videos in the series: http://bit.ly/DownTOG
Original video: http://bit.ly/2SOOwQ4
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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