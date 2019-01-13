© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Terrible Truth About "Ireland 2040"
Follow
1
Share
Report
71 views • January 13, 2019
"Ireland 2040" is a 25 year Irish Government planning document which aims to import countless migrants into Ireland, largely from Africa. Stefan Molyneux, Host of Freedomain Radio, unpacks the horrifying social engineering at work in this plan, and details the effects of mass migration on Ireland so far.
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Sources: www.fdrurl.com/Ireland2040
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Sources: www.fdrurl.com/Ireland2040
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.