© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Flat Earth Movement
Follow
1
Share
Report
366 views • January 13, 2019
The Flat Earth Movement is the title track off my "Flat Earth Movement Album" available here: http://www.ericdubay.bandcamp.com
Lyrics: The Flat Earth movement is taking on the world here. You are not living on a pear-shaped oblate sphere. Water finds its level, horizon stays flat, rises to your eyes, no matter where they’re at. The pole star hasn’t moved an inch in millennia, while the other constellations all around it turn perennial, group rotations in perfect formation never...
Lyrics: The Flat Earth movement is taking on the world here. You are not living on a pear-shaped oblate sphere. Water finds its level, horizon stays flat, rises to your eyes, no matter where they’re at. The pole star hasn’t moved an inch in millennia, while the other constellations all around it turn perennial, group rotations in perfect formation never...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.