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FBI Is Largest Holder of Bit Coin 83 of 126
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23 views • January 13, 2019
See video 1 for this series and copyright info
It is said that Bit Coin should not be used as it lends itself to being used by organized crime for money laundering.
FBI is the largest holder of Bit Coin. FBI is allowed to reinvest government subsidies.
It is said that Bit Coin should not be used as it lends itself to being used by organized crime for money laundering.
FBI is the largest holder of Bit Coin. FBI is allowed to reinvest government subsidies.
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