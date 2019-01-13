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Spying and Gangstalking Are A For Profit Business, Political Profiling 73 of 126
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45 views • January 13, 2019
See video 1 for this series and copyright info
Non Governmental Organizations (NGO's) are doing the governments dirty work. 70 Percent of intell project are subcontracted (50 billlon dollars per year as of 2013)
While circumventing the constitution, intel agencies are trying to destroy constitutional supporters.
Non Governmental Organizations (NGO's) are doing the governments dirty work. 70 Percent of intell project are subcontracted (50 billlon dollars per year as of 2013)
While circumventing the constitution, intel agencies are trying to destroy constitutional supporters.
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