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NLP Neuro Lingquistic Programming - The Fundamental Mechanic of Gangstalking 65 of 126
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7 views • January 13, 2019
See video 1 for this series and copyright info
See how audio and visual cues are installed, associated and triggered.
The same center of the brain is triggered by emotional pain as physical pain and those pains are equilateral. To much to tell here. Just watch! Absolutely necessary to watch as many Joe Dispenza and Bruce Lipton videos as possible. If you're a Ti do this daily: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9h4GiblYrPk or TM or any other present time observing meditation.
See how audio and visual cues are installed, associated and triggered.
The same center of the brain is triggered by emotional pain as physical pain and those pains are equilateral. To much to tell here. Just watch! Absolutely necessary to watch as many Joe Dispenza and Bruce Lipton videos as possible. If you're a Ti do this daily: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9h4GiblYrPk or TM or any other present time observing meditation.
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