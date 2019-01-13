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TI Testimony, See Through Wall Technology 62 of 126
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44 views • January 13, 2019
See video 1 for this series and copyright info
Shadowing targeted individuals.
Non consentual human experimentation.
See through wall technology is used to harass the target inside their home. Useful for timing events outside when the target opens their door and walks outside.
This one here uses wifi.
More TI Testimony
Shadowing targeted individuals.
Non consentual human experimentation.
See through wall technology is used to harass the target inside their home. Useful for timing events outside when the target opens their door and walks outside.
This one here uses wifi.
More TI Testimony
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