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The Best Flat Earth Documentary
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787 views • January 13, 2019
The following 6-hour documentary is currently the most complete and comprehensive presentation of the Flat Earth truth available to date. Narrated by myself, Eric Dubay, this videobook covers the majority of my best-selling “The Flat Earth Conspiracy,” book and is guaranteed to awaken even the sleepiest sheeple to the global deception. Please like, subscribe, comment and share to help get this most important documentary out to the masses!
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.EricDubay.com
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