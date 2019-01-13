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DRAGON DINOSAUR ACTION FIGURE (The Best!!!)- HOW FLEXIBLE IS HE?
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5 views • January 13, 2019
Here, I show the dragon in all his posable glory - truly unique amongst action figures! His texture is like the "Real Feel" skins of many of the most popular #monstercollectibles and #dinosaurcollectibles around - but, unlike those, he's one of a kind!!! Posable head, jaws, neck, arms, fingers, body, tail, legs and feet! Wings flexible too!!! 🐊🦇🐊🦇
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