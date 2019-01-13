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TARANTULA 🕷 - HOW TO MAKE A POSABLE #ACTIONFIGURE TARANTULA by extracting the clay
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Here, I'm extracting the Original Sculpey clay from the painted on latex skin...(the reason for extracting the clay, is that raw, uncooked polymer clay tends to be heavy, and over time, becomes hard and brittle.)
PLEASE CONTACT ME AT [email protected]
TO PURCHASE MY CREATIONS, PLEASE GO TO MY SITE AT: 🐊 dinosaursdinosaurs.com 🦎
PLEASE CONTACT ME AT [email protected]
TO PURCHASE MY CREATIONS, PLEASE GO TO MY SITE AT: 🐊 dinosaursdinosaurs.com 🦎
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