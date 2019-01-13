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FBI Perjury and Falsification of Evidence 32 of 126
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9 views • January 13, 2019
The FBI will do anything and everything to get a conviction. It's about winning, the hell with justice.
They have to maintain an image of being the premier law enforcement agency in world. They have to be "right", while protecting their mafia interests and associates and destroy anyone who interferes.
They have to maintain an image of being the premier law enforcement agency in world. They have to be "right", while protecting their mafia interests and associates and destroy anyone who interferes.
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