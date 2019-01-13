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Congress Woman Jayapal's Racist Propaganda Exposed
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2389 views • January 13, 2019
An epidemic of disinformation cloaked as blame allows politicians like Representative Pramila Jayapal to vomit out pure fantasy without any sense of backlash. It may seem like blatant propaganda will always be countered by truth. But the truth tellers are under attack and their days and that of the First Amendment are numbered. If nothing is done, propagandists like Pramila Jayapal are the future of the American narrative.
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