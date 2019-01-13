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The Military Mind Set and Tactics Used on US Citizens / FBI Framing Julian Assange 33 of 126
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22 views • January 13, 2019
See video 1 for copyright info
The military is used in fusion centers on US soil.
Here the military slaughters unarmed civilians and calls for “drop weapons” (a weapon that soldiers can drop and say belonged to the enemy so they won’t be court martialed.) Being that the military is part of fusion centers this callous mindset is a part of gangstalking.
Also, Iceland kicks out FBI seeing they are trying to frame Julian Assange.
The military is used in fusion centers on US soil.
Here the military slaughters unarmed civilians and calls for “drop weapons” (a weapon that soldiers can drop and say belonged to the enemy so they won’t be court martialed.) Being that the military is part of fusion centers this callous mindset is a part of gangstalking.
Also, Iceland kicks out FBI seeing they are trying to frame Julian Assange.
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