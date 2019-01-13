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Proof of real time international censorship on 5 social media platforms
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18 views • January 13, 2019
This video shows the real time censorship of my music in a post I shared on 5 different Social Media platforms. Including GAB, Minds, MeWee, Facebook, Freezoxee and Spreely. it was not done by the sites them selves it was done by someone with the ability to block or modify the link to my song on Souncloud across the net!
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