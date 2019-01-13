© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Phone Tapping, Fusion Centers, FBI Framing Defendents 31 of 126
Follow
0
Share
Report
17 views • January 13, 2019
See video 1 for copyright info:
Phone Tapping, Fusion Centers, The Bureau Framing Defendents
The Bureau's crime lab evidence tampering.
Phone Tapping, Fusion Centers, The Bureau Framing Defendents
The Bureau's crime lab evidence tampering.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.