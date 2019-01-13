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DRAGON ACTION FIGURE TESTING POSES, VIEW ANGLES
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0 view • January 13, 2019
This is one of my favorite things to make as an artist - a fully flexible, textured, life-like dragon dinosaur sci fi fantasy creatures...he's made of layers of aluminum the armature, aluminum foil, masking tape, batting, nylon, and latex....ALOT OF FUN!!! THESE ARE THE ULTIMATE IN ACTION FIGURES!!!
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