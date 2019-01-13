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Many Refuse To Believe - So Be It!
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696 views • January 13, 2019
Watchmen have been shouting the warnings for decades. Are you still undecided about where you want to spend eternity? Father is about to translate/glorify the true, born again remnant of His people. Will you remain in your defiance only to be faced with eternal separation from Him? We are in the time of the end, as it has been written. Father will act now, and in an instant, it will be too late to choose for many. Why can't you hear Him and His words?
www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com
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