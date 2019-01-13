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Infowars News Blitz EP 298
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7 views • January 13, 2019
On this episode Texas Sheriff and Shaun King Pushed False Narrative in Jazmine Barnes murder, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Trump is a racist in 60 Minutes interview and Germany cops ask if She Has Right-Wing Political Views Because She’s Wearing Braids.
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newsalex jonesinfowarsrace wartexaspolice statecongressgovernmentocasio-cortezalexandria ocasio-cortezilluminatiprison planettyrannyalexandriahoustonbiggermanymartial lawright wingalternative media60 minuteskillerblitzworld governancechemnitzjazmine barnesshaun kinged gonzalezgang warmistaken identity
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