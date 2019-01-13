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JANUARY FULL MOON CAPRICORN TAURUS VIRGO EARTH SIGN
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2 views • January 13, 2019
JANUARY 2019 - FULL MOON ENERGY VIBRATION READING - EARTH - ZODIAC SIGN
Kathye Kaan founded Ziel Zoektocht, to help out people seeking alternative and spiritual coaching. Using Tarot decks and numerology, she focuses on the weekly and monthly energy forecasts per Zodiac sign, providing viewers with intuitive readings you'll find on this channel.
Kathye Kaan founded Ziel Zoektocht, to help out people seeking alternative and spiritual coaching. Using Tarot decks and numerology, she focuses on the weekly and monthly energy forecasts per Zodiac sign, providing viewers with intuitive readings you'll find on this channel.
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